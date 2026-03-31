World becoming more multi-polar, global order democratising: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday observed that a "democratisation of global order" was being witnessed across the world, which was "becoming more multi-polar" since many cultures and societies were "making their voices heard".

The remarks were made in his brief speech to the convocation ceremony of Nalanda University at Rajgir in Bihar, which was attended, among others, by President Droupadi Murmu.

"The world is becoming more multi-polar because there are many more societies and many more cultures that are making their voices heard. The Nalanda tradition can be a powerful influence in this democratisation of world order", said Jaishankar, referring to the ancient seat of learning which was known to attract students and scholars from far and wide.

He added, "the very term Nalanda evokes memories of India's intellectual heritage and cultural grandeur. A revival of that tradition in this institution is an indicator of the rise of not just India but Asia itself".

The minister also noted that there were "intense debates" about "future directions of growth and progress in the world".

"Much of that understandably centres around technology. But as the Nalanda spirit reminds us, we should never forget that there is always a human side", added Jaishankar.

The minister expressed hope that "international students" would do their bit in promoting "understanding of India in their respective countries when they go back".

"All of you, I know, have given your best here and, and I know equally well that you are taking a part of India back with you", added Jaishankar.