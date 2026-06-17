Banking system liquidity surplus falls amid advanced tax payments

The liquidity in the banking system fell to its lowest in the current financial year, since March 26, 2026, due to advanced tax outflows, said market participants.

The sharp decline in surplus liquidity follows a period of comfortable banking system liquidity, with surplus remaining above ₹1 trillion for the past three months.

The liquidity is expected to improve in the upcoming quarters on the back of RBI’s measures. A cumulative ₹4.5 trillion liquidity is expected by the end of the second quarter of the current financial year.

“Strong inflow is expected in the banking system in the second quarter. The market estimate is ₹4.5 trillion. This will keep money market rates lower which had inched up earlier,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank.

Market participants said that the central bank might conduct additional Variable Rate Repo auctions during events of temporary liquidity crunch.