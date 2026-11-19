The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) plans to set up two industry working groups within the next 10 days to improve transparency in health claims processing and standardise performance metrics across insurers, Chairman Ajay Seth said on Thursday.

Speaking at the CII Financing Summit, Seth said the working groups would be formed under the Insurance Advisory Committee (IAC), following the constitution of a sub-committee.

“We are in the process of forming two working groups with the industry and expect it may be in about 10 days’ time to form those industry groups,” he said.

One working group will examine ways to provide real-time visibility across the health insurance claims process, including pre-authorisation, hospital discharge and claim settlement. The other will work on developing standardised performance metrics for claims and grievance redressal to enable comparisons across insurers.

Questioning the industry’s reliance on claim settlement ratios, Seth said the commonly used metric, which is largely based on the number of claims decided, does not necessarily reflect the experience of policyholders. Such figures could include claims that are paid fully or partially, repudiated, rejected or closed.

For policyholders, the more relevant measure is whether the insurer has paid the full amount claimed, rather than simply the number of claims settled, he said.

Irdai wants insurers to compete on product performance, claims responsiveness and grievance redressal, backed by common definitions and disclosures.

Seth also flagged shortcomings in the industry’s grievance redressal mechanism, pointing out that around 60 per cent of grievances, when reconsidered by senior officials within insurance companies, are resolved in favour of policyholders. Similarly, around 60 per cent of the remaining cases taken up by insurance ombudsmen are also decided in favour of policyholders.

He said insurers should treat grievances as feedback to improve product design, sales practices, claims decisions and customer service, rather than merely as cases to be disposed of.

Seth also highlighted delays in claims processing caused by repeated requests for documentation and said insurers should communicate documentation requirements upfront to minimise subsequent queries and delays.

On motor insurance, he flagged the large number of pending motor accident claims before tribunals. Nearly 10 lakh cases are pending, against which insurers have created reserves of around ₹87,000 crore. Some cases date back several decades, with the oldest cited by him dating to 1989.

Seth also said Irdai was examining the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) as a common identity framework for health insurance. This could help insurers improve underwriting and offer more competitive pricing, particularly when individuals move between group and individual health insurance policies, where information on their previous coverage may not be readily available.

On the proposed Public Insurance Registry, Seth said the initiative was intended to improve transparency around insurance products, insurers’ market conduct and distributors. He clarified that the focus was on data governance rather than creating a centralised database, with minimal centralisation of information.

He also called for customers to be able to access product information and pricing without having to share personal details upfront.

“The product is needed for the general public. It is a regulated product, but personal details are being sought before a price is given. That is not how an industry should build itself, particularly when it is talking about expanding coverage,” he said, describing the requirement as a “toll” on consumers.

Seth said insurance products should be accessible for comparison before customers are asked to provide personal information. He also called for plain-language summaries in local languages explaining policy coverage, exclusions and returns.

The proposed measures, he said, were aimed at strengthening trust in the insurance sector, with the policyholder’s experience at the time of a claim being the ultimate test of the promise made when a policy is sold.