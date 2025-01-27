Business Standard

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra flags rising issue of digital frauds

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra flags rising issue of digital frauds

Asks banks to suggest steps for enhancing ease of doing business

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra flagged the rising issue of digital frauds and emphasised the need for robust and proactive systems to counter such attempts during his first interaction with managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of public and private sector banks after assuming office.
 
He also urged banks to enhance oversight over third-party service providers to mitigate risks and strengthen customer service and grievance redress mechanisms.
 
“While dwelling upon IT risk management and cyber security, the Governor urged banks to have an enhanced oversight over third-party service providers for mitigation of the risks emanating from them,” the RBI said in a statement. Malhotra assumed charge as the 26th governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 11, 2024.
 
 
He also stressed the importance of close collaboration between the RBI and banks. “Suggestions were sought from the banks on enhancing the ease of doing business,” the statement added.
 
In his opening remarks, Malhotra acknowledged the crucial role played by banks in building the resilience of the domestic financial system while highlighting some of the global vulnerabilities that could pose downside risks.

He exhorted banks to ensure continued financial stability, deepen financial inclusion, improve digital literacy, enhance the availability and affordability of credit, strengthen customer service and grievance redress mechanisms, and continue investing in technology.
 
Malhotra, along with Deputy Governors M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J., and Executive Directors-in-Charge of Regulation and Supervision, met the CEOs of commercial banks.
 
“These interactions are part of the Reserve Bank’s continuous engagement with the senior management of its supervised entities,” the RBI said.
   

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

