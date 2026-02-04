Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 12:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / BofA expects rupee to strengthen by March end after India-US trade deal

BofA expects rupee to strengthen by March end after India-US trade deal

The foreign lender had earlier forecast the currency at 90.50-91.00 levels

Indian Rupee

On Wednesday, the rupee was trading at 90.46

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank of America expects the Indian rupee to strengthen further by the end of ‍March, after a trade agreement with ​the US led to its sharpest gain in over seven years on Tuesday, the bank's top treasury official in India told Reuters.

"We are expecting the rupee to strengthen to around 88.60-89.00 against the US dollar, 2 per cent below the bank's previous forecast for the pair," said Vikas Jain, head of India fixed income, currencies and commodities trading at the bank in an ​interview on Tuesday.

The foreign lender had earlier forecast the currency at 90.50-91.00 levels.

US President Donald Trump announced late on Monday that tariffs on Indian goods would be cut to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. The rupee surged 1.4 per cent on Tuesday from near record lows to 90.2650, the biggest single day gain since December 2018.

 

On Wednesday, the rupee was trading at 90.46.

Also Read

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee posts highest single-day gain in 7 years; up 1.38% to settle at 90.27

Indian rupee, rupee

Rupee sees best day in 6-years; analysts see more gains on US trade deal

Rupee

Rupee jumps 119 paise to 90.30 after Trump reduces tariffs on India

Indian Rupee, Rupee down

FinMin carefully watching rupee movement: Economic Affairs Secretary

RBI

RBI shores up rupee after Budget underwhelms bond, equity investors

Uncertainty over the trade deal had been a key drag on the Indian currency, which weakened by 2 per cent in January and hit a record low of 91.9875, as foreign investors sold a net amount of around $4 billion in the stock markets.

"Rupee was under pressure due to the outflows which we saw for the last month, and I think that should stop," Jain said.

Exporters could also start to increase their hedging ratios, which may further support the local currency, he said.

The ‌sharp fall in the rupee, and expectations that it ​would weaken further, had prompted exporters to reduce their hedging activity and hold dollars overseas for longer, traders said.

Jain does not expect India's central bank to aggressively accumulate foreign exchange reserves by buying dollars if foreign inflows return.

According to latest data, the Reserve Bank of ‍India sold nearly $30 billion in the September-November period. Still, the country's foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of $709 billion for the week ended January 23, lifted by ‍a ‌sharp rally in ​gold prices and the impact of multiple FX swaps.

"I do ‍not think RBI will be buying aggressively at the current level. If the rupee stays around ‍this ‍level, the RBI ‌might roll over their forward book and not intervene heavily," Jain added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain a status quo for the ninth consecutive policy review, all 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll. The RBI will announce the policy decisions

RBI likely to keep policy rates unchanged as trade deal reduces urgency

RBI

RBI asks banks to stay open on March 31 to close FY26 govt accounts

dlkj

Income Tax dept aims to dispose of over 200,000 CIT(A) appeals in FY26premium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India expects record ₹3.16 trn dividend from RBI, state-run firms in FY27

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)

UPI transactions hit record high of ₹28.33 trillion in January: NPCI

Topics : Bank of America Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKey Sectors to Watch on India US Trade DealUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today