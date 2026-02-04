Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's $10 billion FX swap auction garners 2.5 times subscription

RBI's $10 billion FX swap auction garners 2.5 times subscription

The central bank accepted 118 bids at the FX swap auction with the premium cut-off set at 7.48 rupees. A total of 317 bids worth $25.03 billion were received

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's 3-year dollar/rupee buy-sell swap drew strong demand on Tuesday, with the auction drawing bids of about $25.03 billion, 2.5 times of the auction size.
 
The central bank accepted 118 bids at the FX swap auction with the premium cut-off set at 7.48 rupees. A total of 317 bids worth $25.03 billion were received.
 
The settlement of the initial leg of the FX swap will take place on Friday, through which the RBI will inject rupee liquidity into the banking system. The transaction will be reversed three years later.
 
The swap is part of the central bank's measures to inject over $23 billion of rupee liquidity into the banking system, aimed at boosting the transmission of rate cuts. The measures include a 500 billion rupee open market bond purchase scheduled for Thursday.
 
 
The RBI under chief Sanjay Malhotra has stepped up measures to inject liquidity, though some of the infusions have been blunted by FX intervention to support the rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency this year.
 
India's banking system liquidity rose to 2.17 trillion rupees ($23.97 billion) on Tuesday, the highest since December 5.

More From This Section

Indian Rupee

BofA expects rupee to strengthen by March end after India-US trade deal

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee posts highest single-day gain in 7 years; up 1.38% to settle at 90.27

RBI

RBI asks banks to stay open on March 31 to close FY26 govt accounts

Rupee

Rupee jumps 119 paise to 90.30 after Trump reduces tariffs on India

dlkj

Income Tax dept aims to dispose of over 200,000 CIT(A) appeals in FY26premium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingUGC Net Result 2025Hal Share PriceTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsWorld Cancer Day 2026Jee Mains 2026 Answer KeyQ3 Results Today