RBI revises CoR surrender norms for NBFCs, HFCs under updated framework

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday revised the application form and indicative checklist for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including housing finance companies (HFCs), seeking voluntary surrender of their Certificate of Registration (CoR), following changes to the regulatory framework for Unregistered Type I NBFCs.

The central bank said NBFCs and HFCs intending to surrender their registration should submit the revised application form along with the prescribed documents through its PRAVAAH portal. The changes follow the RBI's amendment directions issued on 29 April 2026.

The RBI had announced in September last year that the application form and checklist for voluntary surrender of registration would be made available on the PRAVAAH portal. The latest revision incorporates changes arising from the new regulatory framework for Unregistered Type I NBFCs.

The central bank clarified that submission of an application, along with supporting documents, should not be construed as cancellation of an NBFC's registration. It said entities must continue to comply with all applicable regulatory instructions issued by the RBI, the National Housing Bank (NHB) and other competent authorities, and continue filing supervisory and regulatory returns until the cancellation of the Certificate of Registration is approved and communicated by the RBI.

The Certificate of Registration, issued under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, is mandatory for companies undertaking NBFC activities. Entities seeking to exit the business can apply to voluntarily surrender the certificate after meeting the conditions prescribed by the RBI.