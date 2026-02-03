Rupee surges 1.4% after US tariff cut; biggest single-day gain in 7 years

The rupee surged 1.38 per cent on Tuesday to record its highest single-day gain in seven years after the United States announced it would cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. The tariff announcement late on Monday boosted market sentiment, prompting traders to unwind speculative positions against the local currency, market participants said.

The Indian unit settled at 90.27 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 91.52 per dollar, after touching an intraday high of 90.05 against the dollar.

The rupee, which was the worst-performing Asian currency in 2025 and also in January, emerged as the best-performing Asian currency on Tuesday. The easing of tariffs is expected to reverse the trajectory of the rupee, with an appreciation bias in the near term.

Market participants said the reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods — from 50 per cent to 18 per cent — was far steeper than markets had anticipated. This leaves India favourably placed relative to regional peers such as Pakistan, Indonesia and Thailand, and well below China’s tariff rate of 34 per cent.

“The appreciation is both sentiment- and fundamental-driven. The sentiment is quite positive post the deal. The market was concerned whether a trade deal would ever fructify. It is a significant move from 50 per cent to 18 per cent — that’s almost like a 32-percentage-point cut, which is a significant number,” said Vikas Jain, head of India fixed income, currencies and commodities trading at Bank of America.

“Fundamentally, because of this deal between India and the US, our biggest trade partner, it will help significantly increase exports going forward. This will play positively on FPI flows. At the same time, exporter hedging, which had reduced in the near term, will change as well, and that is why we are positive on dollar-rupee going forward,” he added.

The market will now track whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to resume reserve accumulation, and at what levels such intervention occurs. Participants will also watch the direction of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows — whether selling pressure eases or turns into net buying.

In addition, exporters’ behaviour will act as a key cue, particularly whether there is any change in hedging patterns, including an increase in hedge ratios.

“We see the pair in a range of 89.00–91.50 over the quarter, supported by the positive trade deal announcement and an improvement in seasonal capital inflows,” HDFC Bank said in a report. “For FY27, we estimate a range of 90–92 for the pair, factoring in a moderate pace of depreciation. This assumes that the RBI might absorb dollar flows to manage its forward book maturity,” it added.

Latest data showed that the outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell to $62.35 billion by the end of December, compared with $66.04 billion at the end of November. Short positions of less than one-year maturity fell by around $7 billion, while those of more than one-year tenor rose by around $3 billion.

“If capital flows recover in CY26 following the conclusion of the India-US trade deal, this would ease some pressure on the rupee and result in downside risk to our current USD/INR 12-month forecast of 94,” a Goldman Sachs note said.

Meanwhile, government bond market participants said the rally in bonds following the trade deal was largely sentiment-driven, as there has been a substantial increase in the government’s borrowing programme with limited visibility on incremental demand from FPIs.

As a result, domestic demand alone will have to absorb the elevated gross supply of around Rs 30 trillion, which would require yields to move meaningfully higher from current levels.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.72 per cent, compared with the previous close of 6.77 per cent.

In the absence of sustained RBI support, the 10-year yield is expected to rise above 7 per cent, potentially moving closer to 7.25 per cent over time, dealers said.

“The bond market rally after the trade deal appears to be largely sentiment-led. Government borrowing has risen sharply, while visibility on additional demand from FPIs or other foreign investors remains limited, leaving domestic investors to absorb most of the supply. Without sustained RBI support, the 10-year yield could move above 7 per cent, potentially towards 7.25 per cent around March–April as supply pressures build,” said a senior executive at a primary dealership.

The upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is likely to deliver an unchanged outcome, with limited room for further rate cuts and sufficient liquidity already infused. While additional open market operation (OMO) purchases of Rs 1 trillion–Rs 1.5 trillion could provide some support to yields, current liquidity conditions appear comfortable, aided by government spending, reducing the immediate need for further OMOs. Upward pressure on yields is expected to materialise around March–April, as supply begins to hit the market.