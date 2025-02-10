Business Standard

RBI to double bond purchase in next OMO to manage liquidity deficit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will purchase government securities worth Rs 40,000 crore ($4.57 billion), as against Rs 20,000 crore announced earlier, it said in a release

The RBI cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday to boost the sluggish economy but did not announce any liquidity-boosting measures, which led to an uptick in bond yields. | Photo: PTI

The Reserve Bank has doubled the amount of open market operations (OMO) purchase scheduled for Thursday to Rs 40,000 crore after a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions.
 
Last month, the RBI had announced to inject liquidity worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore into the banking system through three OMOs of Rs 20,000 crore each, Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction of Rs 50,000 crore and USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 5 billion.
 
"On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the aggregate amount of OMO purchase has now been revised to Rs 40,000 crore," the Reserve Bank said regarding the OMO purchase of government securities on February 13.
 
 
Earlier, the RBI had announced OMO purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crore on February 13, 2025.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

