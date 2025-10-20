Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Andhra employees to get Diwali DA and benefits, including childcare leave

Andhra employees to get Diwali DA and benefits, including childcare leave

Andhra Pradesh government employees get festival boost with DA, earned leave payout, promotions and childcare leave as part of Diwali bonanza

money, salary, income, middle class

On average, families in the segment earn about ₹33,000 a month and spend ₹20,000 on essentials. (Photo/Pexels)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a Diwali package for state government employees, with benefits ranging from Dearness Allowance (DA) release to health and childcare perks, reported news agency PTI.
 

DA release from November

According to PTI, as part of the festival bonanza, one instalment of the Dearness Allowance will be released to employees from November 1, Naidu said in an official statement. The move will cost the state government Rs 160 crore per month.
 
“This Diwali festival package includes releasing one instalment of the Dearness Allowance to employees from November 1,” the CM said to PTI.
 
 

Police dues and employee perks

The government will also settle a portion of earned leave payments for the police department, splitting the ~105 crore dues into two equal instalments.

Other measures announced include:

 
Health insurance streamlining: The employee health scheme will be simplified within 60 days.

Also Read

Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian

Andhra's $15 bn Google deal sparks competition among southern statespremium

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore

Nara Lokesh

Creating quantum computing ecosystem is next big thing: Nara Lokeshpremium

Google

Andhra govt to sign Google deal for AI hub, 1-GW data centre in Vizag

Oil refinery, BPCL oil refinery, BPCL

Andhra allots 6,000 acres to BPCL for ₹1 trn greenfield refinery project

 
Childcare leave: Employees can now avail up to 180 days before retirement.
 
Property tax waiver: Buildings of government employees’ association offices will be exempt.
 
RTC employee promotions: Road Transport Corporation staff will receive promotion clearances as a festive gift.
 

Pay Revision Commission and post redesignation

Naidu noted that certain government posts will be redesignated by updating their nomenclature. He urged employee associations to allow the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) matters to be finalised by the government, promising announcements “in a matter of days.”
 

Financial context

The CM highlighted the government’s financial management, noting that despite a tight fiscal position, Rs 15,921 crore in employee dues has already been released. Additionally, Rs 23,556 crore of pending dues from the previous YSRCP regime has been integrated into the system.
 
Naidu observed that 91 per cent of the state’s expenditure, amounting to Rs 51,452 crore, goes to employee establishments—substantially higher than neighbouring states like Telangana (38 per cent), Tamil Nadu (42 per cent), and Karnataka (39 per cent).
 
“Salaries are being paid on the first day of every month, and a Cabinet sub-committee will take up employee-related issues for timely resolution,” he added.
 
(With inputs from PTI) 

More From This Section

Credit cards news

Co-branded credit cards: Make sure your annual spend justifies the feepremium

Photo: Shutterstock

Another delivery scam surfaces: PIB flags fake India Post SMS

Online Shopping, Shopping

Celebrate and shop safely: NPCI's 5 tips for secure festival payments

Gold Prices Rising

Gold hits 48 all-time highs in 2025 as prices soar and demand stays strong

Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha

Zerodha's new Index Fund lets you invest in India's top 30 companies

Topics : Andhra Pradesh government BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon