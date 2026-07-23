Do you know your CKYC number? It could save you repeated KYC hassles

Opening a new bank account, investing in a mutual fund or buying insurance often means submitting your Aadhaar, PAN and address proof all over again. But if you have a Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) Identifier, you may not need to repeat the process every time.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been encouraging customers to know and use their CKYC number as part of its efforts to simplify KYC compliance. In fact, "KYC – Your First Step to Safe Banking" was the theme of RBI's Financial Literacy Week 2026, highlighting the importance of CKYC in reducing paperwork and making banking safer.

What is CKYC

The Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) system is a central repository of customers' KYC records maintained by the Central KYC Records Registry (CKYCR). Once your KYC is completed with a regulated financial institution, you are assigned a 14-digit CKYC Identifier (KIN) that can be used across banks, NBFCs, mutual funds, insurers and other regulated entities.

According to the RBI's KYC FAQs, the CKYC Identifier is a unique number assigned by CKYCR, allowing regulated entities to retrieve a customer's KYC records electronically instead of asking for fresh documents.

Why is RBI asking customers to know their CKYC number?

The RBI says customers should be aware of their CKYC Identifier because it can significantly reduce repetitive KYC formalities when dealing with multiple financial institutions. Promoting CKYC awareness was one of the key objectives of Financial Literacy Week 2026, which focused on safe banking practices and customer awareness.

Can banks still ask you to submit KYC documents?

Yes—but not always.

If you already have a CKYC Identifier, regulated entities are expected to retrieve your KYC details from the Central KYC Registry wherever available, reducing the need to collect the same documents repeatedly.

However, banks and other financial institutions may still ask for fresh documents if:

Your name, address or other personal details have changed.

Your CKYC record is incomplete or does not meet current regulatory requirements.

Identity or address documents have expired.

Additional due diligence is required based on the institution's risk assessment or regulatory obligations.

How does CKYC benefit customers?

A valid CKYC record can make onboarding faster across financial products because institutions can access verified KYC information electronically instead of asking customers to repeatedly upload Aadhaar, PAN or address proof. This can reduce paperwork and speed up account opening, investments and loan applications.

How can you find your CKYC number?

If you have completed KYC with a bank, mutual fund, insurer or another regulated financial institution, you can:

Ask your bank or financial institution for your CKYC Identifier.

Check your KYC acknowledgement or account-opening documents.

Access your CKYC record through authorised CKYC service providers where available.

Beware of fake KYC messages

The RBI has repeatedly warned customers not to respond to unsolicited calls, SMSes or links asking them to update KYC details. Customers should never share OTPs, passwords or PINs with anyone and should complete KYC updates only through official banking channels.

Knowing your 14-digit CKYC Identifier can save you from submitting the same documents every time you open a financial account or invest in a new product. While banks may still seek updated information in specific situations, a valid CKYC record can make banking and investing significantly smoother. With the RBI putting CKYC at the centre of its financial literacy campaign, customers may find it worthwhile to locate and keep their CKYC number handy.