The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved a major change in how subscribers can access their retirement savings, allowing retiring members to draw their provident fund (PF) corpus in monthly, quarterly or half-yearly instalments instead of taking the entire amount as a lump sum.

The decision, taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on November 19, 2026, introduces a voluntary Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retiring members. The remaining balance will continue to earn returns within the EPF system, providing retirees with an additional source of periodic income.

The board has also reduced the minimum balance that members must retain in their PF accounts from 25% to 10% and cut the waiting period for final PF settlement after unemployment from 12 months to two months.

The changes could benefit subscribers who need greater access to their savings as well as those who want to preserve their retirement corpus and draw income gradually.

1. What is the new EPFO systematic withdrawal plan?

Until now, members retiring at the prescribed age could withdraw their accumulated EPF balance as a lump sum. Under the new proposal, they will be able to retain their savings within the EPF system and receive periodic payouts.

The withdrawal frequency will include:

- Monthly payouts

- Quarterly payouts

- Half-yearly payouts

The unwithdrawn balance will continue to earn interest at the prevailing EPF rate. The facility will be voluntary, so members who prefer to withdraw their entire eligible corpus can continue to choose a lump-sum settlement, subject to the applicable rules.

The proposal also provides for nominees or dependants to either withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments if the member dies during the payout period.

Around 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years with provident fund accumulations exceeding ₹5 lakh are expected to be the primary beneficiaries during the initial phase, according to the Labour Ministry.

2. How is an EPF systematic withdrawal different from a lump-sum withdrawal?

The key difference is how the retirement corpus is accessed.

Under a lump-sum withdrawal, the member receives the eligible accumulated balance at once and must decide how to invest or use it. Under the proposed SWP, the money can remain within the EPF system, with withdrawals made at regular intervals.

For example, consider a person retiring with an EPF balance of ₹30 lakh.

Lump-sum option:The member withdraws the entire eligible ₹30 lakh and decides where to invest it.

Systematic withdrawal option: The member leaves the corpus in EPF and receives periodic payments. The remaining balance continues to earn the prevailing EPF interest, subject to the final scheme provisions.

Combined option: The member may be able to take an initial lump sum and receive periodic payouts from the remaining balance.

The last two options are intended to reduce the pressure on retirees to reinvest a large amount immediately after retirement. However, the precise payout calculations, withdrawal tenure and operational conditions will depend on the final notified framework.

3. Will the remaining EPF balance continue to earn interest?

Yes. The Labour Ministry has said that the unwithdrawn balance will continue to generate returns within the EPF system.

This is an important feature because retirees will not have to move their entire retirement savings into another financial product simply to generate periodic income.

However, interest will be earned on the remaining balance, not the original corpus after withdrawals have been made. As money is withdrawn, the amount left to earn interest will reduce.

4. What happens to the 25% minimum balance requirement?

The EPFO board has reduced the minimum balance requirement from 25% to 10% of the member's contributions.

In practical terms, this means members will be required to retain a smaller portion of their eligible PF balance, allowing greater access to accumulated savings under the applicable withdrawal provisions.

“The reduction in the minimum PF balance requirement from 25% to 10% gives employees greater access to their PF savings through partial withdrawals for permitted needs such as housing, medical treatment and education. In practical terms, members can now access up to 90% of their PF balance, compared with 75% earlier, while retaining a smaller portion for long-term social security," said Puneet Gupta, partner at EY India. The change effectively increases the portion that may be accessed from 75% to 90%, subject to the relevant eligibility and withdrawal conditions.

5. Can you withdraw your entire PF balance after leaving a job?

The waiting period for final EPF settlement after unemployment has been reduced from 12 months to two months.

This reverses the change introduced in October 2025, when the waiting period for premature final PF settlement was extended to 12 months.

Under the revised decision, members who leave employment and remain unemployed for two months will once again be able to seek final settlement, subject to the applicable conditions.

6. Does the new SWP replace the monthly EPS pension?

No. The proposed SWP is a facility to draw down the accumulated EPF corpus. It is separate from the monthly pension paid under the Employees' Pension Scheme.

Members with at least 10 years of eligible pensionable service can separately qualify for an EPS pension, subject to the scheme's conditions. The EPFO's new withdrawal facility is intended to supplement this pension income rather than replace it.

A retiree could therefore have two potential sources of retirement income: the monthly EPS pension, where eligible, and periodic withdrawals from the EPF corpus.

7. What are the tax implications of periodic PF withdrawals?

The Labour Ministry has said that a corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act is being taken up with the Ministry of Finance. The tax treatment of periodic withdrawals and interest earned on the balance retained within EPF will therefore need to be examined.

Puneet Gupta, partner at EY India, told Business Standard that the proposed plan could give retirees greater flexibility by allowing periodic withdrawals while the remaining corpus continues to earn EPF returns. This could provide regular income and reduce the immediate reinvestment risk.

However, Gupta flagged taxation as an important issue, particularly whether instalment withdrawals and interest earned on the remaining balance would receive the same tax treatment as eligible lump-sum withdrawals.

Under the existing tax framework, EPF withdrawals are generally exempt when the prescribed conditions, including the five-year continuous service condition, are met. Early withdrawals can have different tax consequences.

8. When will the new EPFO withdrawal rules come into effect?

The CBT has approved the proposals, but members cannot assume that the new facilities are immediately available.

The necessary amendments to the EPF Scheme will have to be approved and notified by the Labour Ministry. The SWP proposal will also require a corresponding amendment to the Income Tax Act, which is being taken up with the Finance Ministry.

9. What else has EPFO approved?

The CBT also approved UAN-linked mechanisms that would allow members to make voluntary contributions independently of conventional employer payroll systems.

The proposal includes third-party micro-contributions, such as customer tips, into provident fund accounts. This could eventually widen access to retirement savings for gig workers, platform workers and others who do not have conventional employer-led PF contributions.

The board also approved in-principle investments of up to 3% of fresh accretions in eligible Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), within EPFO's existing overall investment ceiling. Initially, these investments will be routed through government-backed entities.

Other decisions included amendments to the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, 2026, to provide eligible establishments a six-month window to renew expired exemptions and relief for verified transitional periods.

What should EPF subscribers do now?

For employees approaching retirement, the proposed SWP could offer an alternative to withdrawing the entire PF corpus and deciding where to reinvest it. But the choice between a lump sum and periodic withdrawals should depend on other retirement income, expenses, liquidity requirements and the size of the accumulated corpus.

Those who have recently left employment should also note the proposed reduction in the final settlement waiting period, while waiting for the revised scheme to be formally notified.