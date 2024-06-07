Health insurance reforms, exotic fruit diet: Top personal finance stories

With the goal of making health insurance more easily accessible to customers, the insurance regulator has come out with a master circular. In this week’s lead story, Sanjay Kumar Singh examines its provisions. He also cautions customers on the due diligence they must carry out both at the time of purchase and while making a claim.

The second article, by Namrata Kohli, explores the growing popularity and health benefits of exotic fruits in India. With easier access through online portals, these fruits are becoming a preferred snack alternative. If you wish to make better dietary choices, read this piece.

Midcap funds have given a category average return of 48.6 per cent over the past year. If you are keen to participate in the surge in this category, consider investing via the systematic investment plan route. Another prerequisite is an investment horizon of more than five years. If you are looking for a fund from this category, check Morningstar's review of DSP Midcap Fund.

Before you can begin investing, you need to buy a term insurance for your family. This will ensure that your family’s financial health is protected even if you are not around. To compare offerings from various insurers, check out Policybazaar.com’s table on term insurance premiums.

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

4,300 points fall in Sensex on June 4

The Sensex fell more about 5 per cent by 4,300 points on June 4 after election results. While the exit polls had predicted the BJP would win more than 300 seats, the ruling party’s seat count fell to 240. The Sensex has since recovered after a crash.

This event underlined the risks involved in betting on a single event. Betting that the markets will go up based on exit polls is highly risky. They have proven wrong in the past as well.

Small investors should avoid trading. If at all they do, such activity should be limited to a small portion of their portfolio. The bulk of it should be in longer-term bets of five years or more. This can be either directly (provided the investor has the knowledge and time to research stocks) or through a diversified portfolio of mutual funds.