Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kerala HC stops EPFO from reducing 41 petitioners' higher PF pension

Kerala HC stops EPFO from reducing 41 petitioners' higher PF pension

The order came in response to a writ petition filed by 41 pensioners that challenged the EPFO's 2014 pro-rata order

Pensions

Image: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala High Court has directed the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) that the higher provident fund (PF) pension currently drawn by some pensioners should not be reduced based on the pro-rata condition.
 
The order, issued by Justice Murali Purushothaman, came in response to a writ petition filed by 41 pensioners. The petition challenged the pro-rata order issued by the EPFO in 2014. Under the pro-rata method, the EPFO splits a pensioner's service tenure into two parts — one before and the other after September 1, 2014 — and calculates the pension separately for each period.
 
Rohitaashv Sinha, Partner at corporate law firm King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys explained that the instant interim order was passed in the Balakrishna case. The case arises from the letter circulated by the EPFO to the employees who were receiving a higher pension due to their exercise of an option for getting a higher pension based on their actual salary. Previously the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS) had capped the wage ceiling to Rs 6,500 for the purpose of pensionable salary, which was increased to Rs 15,000, Sinha said.
 

Also Read

Premiuminsurance

Reform inefficient succession processes to ease burden on grieving families

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya tells EPFO to improve claim settlement, complaint system

EPFO

EPFO adds 1.46 million net members in November, new additions rise 4.88%

EPFO

Here is how you can de-link wrong EPF member ID with UAN online

EPFO

5 new EPFO guidelines: Pension transfer and payment gets convenient

 
An amendment dated August 22, 2014, was brought, wherein the exercise of a fresh option on account of an increased wage ceiling was introduced. The amendment also stated that the pensionable salary shall be calculated on a pro-rata basis separately for the period up to August 31, 2014, up to the wage ceiling of Rs 6,500 per month and for a subsequent period up to the wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month. An option was also given to the employees to contribute on a salary exceeding Rs 15,000 by exercising a fresh option, Sinha said.
 
The Kerala High Court issued interim directions to the EPFO not to curtail the higher pension benefits being drawn by the petitioners till two months from the date of the order. The final adjudication or decision on the calculations based on the pro-rata scheme is yet to be made, said Manmeet Kaur, Partner at law firm Karanjawala & Co.
 
 
“It will benefit users with the interim relief until the question of law on the applicability of the pro-rata method of calculation of pension which was introduced through the 2014 amendment. Until the said question is decided, the users will benefit from a higher pension payout each month without paying the refund sought by the EPFO,” said Amit Kumar Nag, Partner at law firm AQUILAW.

More From This Section

Canada

Canada allows Indians to use foreign health insurance for Super Visa

Air fryers

Feeling guilty about those French fries? Air fryers offer a healthy way out

Fixed Deposit

Corporate FDs offer higher returns than banks: Know the risks first

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Worried about equities? Fixed deposits offer safety for jittery investors

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Fund review: Mirae Asset Large Cap fund

Topics : EPFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsIND vs ENG 4th T20Gold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey DateLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon