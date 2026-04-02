What are the best term insurance plans for working women?

If you are over 30 years old and have people who are dependent on your income, you must buy a term insurance plan at the earliest, because term insurance rates rise with age. However, once locked in, the premium stays the same for the policy tenure. A term cover can ensure that your family maintains its lifestyle and can meet its major financial goals—such as home loan repayment, children’s education, or ageing parents’ expenses — even if you are no longer around. Check out Policybazaar's table of the best premiums specifically for women professionals living in metros.