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What are the best term insurance plans for working women?

Term insurance becomes crucial after 30 as premiums rise with age; locking in early ensures stable costs and financial protection for dependents, helping secure long-term goals and liabilities

life insurance, insurance

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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If you are over 30 years old and have people who are dependent on your income, you must buy a term insurance plan at the earliest, because term insurance rates rise with age. However, once locked in, the premium stays the same for the policy tenure. A term cover can ensure that your family maintains its lifestyle and can meet its major financial goals—such as home loan repayment, children’s education, or ageing parents’ expenses — even if you are no longer around. Check out Policybazaar's table of the best premiums specifically for women professionals living in metros. 
 

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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