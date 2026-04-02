What are the best term insurance plans for working women?
Term insurance becomes crucial after 30 as premiums rise with age; locking in early ensures stable costs and financial protection for dependents, helping secure long-term goals and liabilities
BS Reporter
Listen to This Article
If you are over 30 years old and have people who are dependent on your income, you must buy a term insurance plan at the earliest, because term insurance rates rise with age. However, once locked in, the premium stays the same for the policy tenure. A term cover can ensure that your family maintains its lifestyle and can meet its major financial goals—such as home loan repayment, children’s education, or ageing parents’ expenses — even if you are no longer around. Check out Policybazaar's table of the best premiums specifically for women professionals living in metros.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 4:40 PM IST