AP NMMS results 2023: Everything you need to know at official website

The Andhra Pradesh National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result for the year 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations. The scholarship has been awarded to 158 individuals. At bse.ap.gov.in, the official exam website, students who took the test can see their results. On February 5, 2023, the examination for AP NMMS 2023 was held.
The Directorate has also published a list of candidates who have been provisionally selected, in addition to the NMMS result 2023 AP 8th Class. Chosen applicants will get a scholarship of Rs 1,000 every month for 4 years starting from Class 9 to Class 12.
AP NMMS results 2023: Steps to check
• Go to the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
• Select NMMS, and then click on the link labelled "NMMS - 2023 results."
• At this point, select the UDISE code or roll number, and then enter the required information.
• The Andhra Pradesh NMMS result 2023 will appear on the screen.
• Download it and print it out to use later.
AP NMMS results 2023: Overview
NMMS Test means National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination which will be led consistently by the Director of Government Examinations AP for choosing the merit kids. For the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Examination, DGE AP is accepting online applications from class 8th students in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
The Ministry for Human Resource Development, Government of India launched the centrally sponsored National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS). Under this plan, an exam will be led and chosen students will get the NMMS scholarship.
This NMMS exam is given to class 8th students in Government / Local Body / Municipal / Aided Schools / Model Schools (without Residential Facility) every year in November.