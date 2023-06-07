AP NMMS results 2023: Everything you need to know at official website

The Directorate has also published a list of candidates who have been provisionally selected, in addition to the NMMS result 2023 AP 8th Class. Chosen applicants will get a scholarship of Rs 1,000 every month for 4 years starting from Class 9 to Class 12.

The Andhra Pradesh National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result for the year 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations. The scholarship has been awarded to 158 individuals. At bse.ap.gov.in, the official exam website, students who took the test can see their results. On February 5, 2023, the examination for AP NMMS 2023 was held.