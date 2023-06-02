Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

From March 2 to March 25, 2023, the state's Class 10th board examination was held at a variety of locations across the state. This year, approximately 14 lakh people applied for the exam.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare Maharashtra SSC class 10th result 2023, on June 2. The official Maharashtra results website can be accessed at mahresult.nic.in for candidates who took the class 10th board exam.