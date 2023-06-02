close

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

Students who are dissatisfied with their Maharashtra class 10th results 2023 will also have the option to improve their grades

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare Maharashtra SSC class 10th result 2023, on June 2. The official Maharashtra results website can be accessed at mahresult.nic.in for candidates who took the class 10th board exam.
From March 2 to March 25, 2023, the state's Class 10th board examination was held at a variety of locations across the state. This year, approximately 14 lakh people applied for the exam.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Steps to check (Online)

To view the 2023 Maharashtra Board 10th exam results; follow the steps below:
    • On the MSBSHSE website, which can be found at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in, look for the section "Results" or "Examination Results."
    • Select either the link for Maharashtra Board's class 10th results 2023 or SSC Result 2023.
    • Enter your roll number or seat number.

    • Submit and wait for the result to appear.
    • View your results and, if necessary, print or download them.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Steps to check (Offline)

To get an SMS of the Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2023; Follow these guidelines:
    • On your smartphone, open the SMS app.
    • Send a text message in the following format: "MHSSC <Seat No.>" to 57766.
    • Wait for a response; The Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will be sent to the same number.

Topics : Maharashtra Board results Maharashtra board Class 10 results

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

