Omicron RF.5 variant detected in four Covid-19 samples in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said the Omicron RF.5 variant has been detected in the state following genome sequencing of four Covid-19 positive samples.

The Health Department has sent four samples from Covid-19 cases reported in Kadapa district to a virology laboratory in Pune for testing, and the results have confirmed the presence of the RF.5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant.

"Genome sequencing at a virology laboratory in Pune has confirmed the presence of the Omicron RF.5 variant in four COVID-19 positive samples from Kadapa district," said Yadav in an official press release late on Saturday.

The Minister held discussions with senior health officials over the phone regarding the findings from Pune and reviewed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the southern state.

RF.5 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and is among the several Omicron sub-lineages identified across the world, said the press release.

Director of Medical Education Vishnuvardhan said the RF.5 variant was being monitored as part of routine genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is also tracking the strain, which has been reported in higher numbers in Singapore and some countries in Southeast Asia.

Citing scientific evidence currently available, he said there is no indication that RF.5 is more dangerous than other Omicron variants, and there was no need for the public to panic while only vigilance was required.

RF.5 is a naturally evolved sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and originated from the JN.1 variant through the LF.7 to PY.1.1.1 branches, the release said.

The officials said that RF.5 is not a recombinant variant and is being continuously monitored by the WHO as part of routine genomic surveillance.

The symptoms of RF.5 are similar to those seen in other Omicron sub-variants and include sore throat, cough, fever, headache, and body aches, said Vishnuvardhan.

The Health Minister assured that Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continue to remain sporadic and hospitals have been fully prepared.

He said special wards at teaching hospitals were being readied, while Covid testing kits and other necessary infrastructure were being arranged for detection of cases.

According to the health department, so far, 16 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State, including 12 cases reported up to July 16.