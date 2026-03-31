Ashwini Bhide is Mumbai''s first woman municipal commissioner

Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide was on Tuesday appointed as the first woman commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official said.

She took charge from Bhushan Gagrani, who retired on Tuesday, at a ceremony at the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai in the evening.

The Mumbai civic body, set up in 1872, is one of the oldest local self-governing bodies in India.

The BMC has a rich legacy and heritage of more than 150 years, Bhide told reporters after taking over as the new municipal commissioner.

She said her effort will be to improve public transport safety for women commuters.

Bhide said she will also ensure that the nullah cleaning work in the city is expedited before the onset of monsoon.

Bhide, a 1995 batch IAS officer was the Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office and has handled many key infrastructure projects.

An official notification said she will also continue holding charge as Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, where she was instrumental in expansion of the city's metro network.