Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi court dismisses BJP MP's defamation complaint against party MLA

Delhi court dismisses BJP MP's defamation complaint against party MLA

Additional chief judicial (ACJM) Neha Mittal dismissed the complaint filed by Raju Bista while refusing to take cognisance of the matter against Bishnu Prasad Sharma

Raju Bista

Bista claimed defamation for being shown to be involved in the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by a Derjeeling BJP MP against a party MLA saying the latter had expressed his grievance which wasn't defamation else the right to freedom of speech and expression would be meaningless.

Additional chief judicial (ACJM) Neha Mittal dismissed the complaint filed by Raju Bista while refusing to take cognisance of the matter against Bishnu Prasad Sharma.

"The proposed accused has expressed his grievance that no actions were taken by the complainant on the issues raised by him. Such an expression also cannot amount to the offence of defamation, else the right of freedom of speech and expression would become meaningless. The statements made by the proposed accused were pertaining to the conduct of the complainant relevant to the discharge of official functions, he being a public figure and hence, the same cannot amount to defamation," the judge said.

 

Sharma, the complainant alleged, harmed his reputation by making "unfounded and defamatory" remarks at a press conference in April, 2024.

Bista claimed defamation for being shown to be involved in the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Also Read

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Court to decide Engineer Rashid's bail plea in UAPA case on March 21

judgement

Delhi court seeks response from Police over 'obscene' content on Netflix, X

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi court to decide on Engineer Rashid's plea to attend Parliament

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader

Defamation case: Court asks Sandeep Dikshit to share info with AAP leaders

Shehla Rashid

Delhi court allows case withdrawal against Shehla Rashid for tweets on Army

The judge observed no allegations or imputations of corruption were made against the complainant but a demand was made from him for conducting an inquiry into the issues raised by the proposed accused.

"A demand for inquiry into purported instances of corruption cannot make one liable for the offence of defamation, at least not without holding any inquiry into the same and coming to the conclusion that the allegations were unfounded and baseless," the order said.

The court further noted only because questions were addressed to the complainant, it couldn't be implied that there was an intention to defame him.

The judge observed it couldn't forgotten that the complainant was an MP and questions were bound to be put to him.

The proposed accused was only raising questions on why all the work orders were assigned to only one company, the order added.

"The freedom to raise such questions is the hallmark of democracy and it cannot be denied under the blanket of offence of defamation," the judge said.

It was not clear from the entire complaint, the judge said, on what basis the complainant had claimed his reputation was lowered in the society, which was one of the essential ingredients for defamation.

"Essentially, damage to reputation is in the eyes of the other. However, no such 'other' has been mentioned in the entire complaint. In the absence of any averment regarding the lowering of the complainant's reputation in the estimation of someone else, the offence of defamation cannot be made out," the court added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

the final call: A Vistara aircraft prepares to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday, the airline's last day in service ahead of its merger into Air India

Panel urges AI-driven airfare regulation, stronger DGCA powers on pricing

Supreme Court, SC

Hope forest fire funds would be used wisely and not on iPhones: SC

Kunal Kamra

Breach of privilege notice filed against Kunal Kamra in Maharashtra council

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Indian roads will surpass US quality within two years: Nitin Gadkari

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

LIVE news: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee meeting calendar for FY26

Topics : Delhi court BJP MLAs BJP Lok Sabha MPs defamation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR LIVE ScoreCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon