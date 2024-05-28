Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fire breaks out at private hospital in West Delhi, six fire tenders at site

The trapped people were safely evacuated from the premises of the Eye Mantra Hospital, where a fire started on the second floor, a Delhi Fire Services official said

Delhi Fire Services

The trapped people were safely evacuated from the premises of the Eye Mantra Hospital in West Delhi. (Photo: X/@AtulGargDFS/Representative)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A fire occurred at a private hospital in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, officials said.

The trapped people were safely evacuated from the premises of the Eye Mantra Hospital, where a fire started on the second floor, a Delhi Fire Services official said. No injuries have been reported so far.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Six fire tenders have been pressed into service, and they are trying to douse the blaze.

The incident took place two days after a massive fire broke out at another hospital in the national capital, in which seven infants were killed.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire incident at East Delhi’s Baby Care Newborn Hospital, where 12 newborns, two nurses, and a doctor were inside the building when the incident took place on Saturday night.

Topics : Delhi-NCR Delhi fire BS Web Reports Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon