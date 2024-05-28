Fire breaks out at private hospital in West Delhi, six fire tenders at site

A fire occurred at a private hospital in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, officials said.

The trapped people were safely evacuated from the premises of the Eye Mantra Hospital, where a fire started on the second floor, a Delhi Fire Services official said. No injuries have been reported so far.

Six fire tenders have been pressed into service, and they are trying to douse the blaze.

The incident took place two days after a massive fire broke out at another hospital in the national capital, in which seven infants were killed.