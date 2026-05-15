MP High Court declares disputed Bhojshala complex a Saraswati temple

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has declared the disputed archaeological Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district a temple. In its verdict delivered on Friday, the High Court concluded that the protected site is a temple of Goddess Saraswati after considering archaeological and historical facts, as well as the survey report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The Bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi quashed the 2003 ASI order that had granted permission to Muslims to offer prayers at the site. The court stated, “The 2003 ASI order, which restricted the rights of Hindus to worship and permitted prayers by the Muslim community, is quashed.”

The court added that Muslims may request an alternative site for mosque construction from the state government.

According to news portal Bar and Bench, the High Court said, “The historical and protected site is a temple of Goddess Saraswati. The Central Government and ASI must decide how the Bhojshala temple will be managed. Under the 1958 Act, the entire management of this property will remain with the ASI.”

As reported by news agency PTI, Hindu side advocate Shirish Dubey said, “The High Court order clearly states that Bhojshala is a temple of Maa Saraswati built by Raja Bhoj. The court has dismissed the Muslim side’s petition. Both petitions filed by the Hindu side have been accepted, and their demands fulfilled. Many people dedicated their youth to this movement. Several sacrificed the prime years of their lives for it. Three people were martyred in this struggle, and thousands of mothers, sisters, and others endured jail hardships. I believe today’s outcome is the result of their struggle and sacrifices.”

On the Muslim side, advocate Ashhar Warsi said, “The court has now declared as a temple the site which was earlier considered a mosque. We have been told that land will be provided elsewhere. We will study the entire judgment in detail, and if our points have not been adequately considered, we will certainly approach the Supreme Court.”