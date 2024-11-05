Business Standard
HC issues notice to CM, others on plea seeking transfer of MUDA case to CBI

The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police have summoned Siddaramaiah, who is accused number one in the case, for questioning on November 6. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others on a writ petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a direction to transfer the MUDA site allotment case to CBI.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who also issued notice to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Union of India, the State government, CBI and Lokayukta, directed the Lokayukta to place on record investigation conducted in the case so far.

The court posted the next hearing to November 26.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police have summoned Siddaramaiah, who is accused number one in the case, for questioning on November 6.

 

They had on October 25 questioned his wife, who is the accused number two in the case.

The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Siddaramaiah, his wife, Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

Swamy and Devaraju have also deposed before the Lokayukta police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

