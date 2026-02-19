Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Punjab Secretariat receives bomb threat e-mail; search finds it to be hoax

Punjab Secretariat receives bomb threat e-mail; search finds it to be hoax

Last month too, the Punjab Secretariat received a similar threat mail, which turned out to be a hoax

Bomb threat

The Punjab and Haryana Secretariat is located at Sector-1 in Chandigarh, which is a high-security zone | Representative Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab Secretariat received a bomb threat e-mail on Thursday, prompting the authorities to carry out an anti-sabotage check, officials said.

Police, fire brigade officials, bomb squads, dog squads and an ambulance were rushed to the Secretariat building but even after an extensive search operation, no suspicious material or explosives were found, they said.

Police have nevertheless stepped up security around the Secretariat.

Last month too, the Punjab Secretariat received a similar threat mail, which turned out to be a hoax.

The Punjab and Haryana Secretariat is located at Sector-1 in Chandigarh, which is a high-security zone.

Notably, the latest scare comes close on the heels of similar threats in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools. All these threats turned out to be hoaxes.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary

CM Fadnavis, Dy CMs pay tributes to Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI 'moderate'; GRAP stage-II curbs revoked as air quality improves

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Information & Broadcasting, and Railways

PIB debunks 'China Pulse' claim on Vaishnaw's 'Indian robot' remark

Chennai Rains, cyclone Montha

Weather today: IMD forecast rain in North India, snowfall in hilly states

The total number of infiltrators caught in India increased from 2,262 in 2014 to 3,120 in 2025

Datanomics: Porous India-Myanmar border sees sharp spike in infiltrationpremium

Topics : Punjab Punjab Government Bomb Threat Calls Bomb scare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance