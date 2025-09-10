Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Nitish Kumar disburses ₹1,200 cr pension to 1.13 cr beneficiaries

Nitish Kumar disburses ₹1,200 cr pension to 1.13 cr beneficiaries

A total amount of Rs 1,263.95 crore was given away to the beneficiaries of six social security schemes, through direct benefit transfer, at a function held at the chief minister's official residence

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

The specially abled pensioners include 9.78 lakh beneficiaries of Bihar Nishaktata Pension Yojana while another 1.10 lakh have opted for Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Nishaktata Pension Yojana. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday disbursed over Rs 1,200 crore among 1.13 crore beneficiaries of social security pension schemes in the state.

A total amount of Rs 1,263.95 crore was given away to the beneficiaries of six social security schemes, through direct benefit transfer, at a function held at the chief minister's official residence.

The state's longest-serving CM, who had recently hiked the monthly pension amount from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, said on the occasion, "The increase became effective from June. Payments have already been made for the months of June and July. Now, payment is being made for August."  "My government has always given priority to help the vulnerable sections of the society. It has been our endeavour to ensure that no eligible senior citizen, woman or specially abled person is left out," he added.

 

According to an official statement, there has been a sharp rise in the number of people applying for social security pensions since the hike.

The number of pensioners has risen by 2.2 lakh since June and 1.23 lakh new beneficiaries have been added in the past one month.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hikes stipend for anganwadi workers, helpers

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish launches ₹1,159 cr projects, inaugurates Bihar's first cable bridge

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces women's employment scheme

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary

PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹6,880 cr in Bihar's Gayaji

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar CM transfers ₹456 crore to bank accounts of flood-hit families

Among the various schemes, the old age pension scheme (Vriddhajan Pension Yojana) accounts for the highest number of 51.98 lakh beneficiaries, followed by Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Vriddhavastha Pension Yojana (35.38 lakh).

Widows receiving Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Vidhwa Pension are about 6.51 lakh while another 8.81 lakh avail of Laxmibai Samajik Suraksha Pension Yojana.

The specially abled pensioners include 9.78 lakh beneficiaries of Bihar Nishaktata Pension Yojana while another 1.10 lakh have opted for Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Nishaktata Pension Yojana.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Minister for Social Welfare Madan Sahni were among those present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress top brass strategises with Bihar leaders for Assembly polls

Supreme Court, SC

SC tells ECI to publish list of 6.5 mn deleted Bihar voters with reasons

Supreme Court, SC

Aadhaar not sole proof of citizenship in voter rolls, must be verified: SC

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Legacy of U-turns: Timeline of Nitish Kumar's alliance shifts over a decade

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

ECI hid reasons for deleting 6.5 mn voters in Bihar draft roll: ADR to SC

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon