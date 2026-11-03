VB-G RAM G rules: What changes for workers seeking grievance redressal?

The Centre notified the VB-G RAM G Grievance Redressal Rules, 2026, on November 2, prescribing a 15-day deadline for resolving complaints relating to the rural employment scheme. The rules aim to establish a multi-tier mechanism and digital platform for prompt, transparent, and time-bound grievance redressal.

However, the final notification published by the Ministry of Rural Development has omitted certain provisions that were included in the May draft. This raises questions about accountability: Who will be held liable when beneficiaries are denied employment, face delayed wages or encounter irregularities in the implementation of the scheme?

How can workers file complaints under the new rules?

Under the new rules, state governments must establish grievance redressal mechanisms at the local level, including at the gram panchayat, block and district levels. The aim is to decentralise the system.

Designated grievance redressal officers at the appropriate levels will be responsible for receiving, registering, enquiring into and disposing of grievances.

Workers can now submit grievances in person, through speed post, via the designated digital platform or through telephone helplines. Complaints can relate to any aspect of the scheme’s implementation.

Section 25(2) of the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, covers the denial of employment, delayed or unpaid wages, non-payment of unemployment allowance, inadequate worksite facilities, discrimination and harassment.

The newly notified rules require complaints received physically to be registered on the digital platform no later than the next working day. No complaint can be rejected solely because of its language, format or the manner in which it is submitted.

What happens if a complaint is not resolved within 15 days?

The rules prescribe two distinct timelines for addressing grievances. First, the grievance redressal officer must complete the inquiry within seven days of receiving the complaint. The onus is on the officer in charge to examine the facts, record the findings and initiate appropriate remedial action.

If a complaint remains unresolved within the first seven days, it must be escalated to the next higher authority through the designated digital platform. The complaint will continue to be monitored until it is disposed of.

The 15-day deadline, therefore, imposes a time-bound obligation on the authorities to examine and resolve complaints. However, the process of escalation is distinct from the actual enforcement of workers’ entitlements. For instance, forwarding a complaint about the denial of work to a higher authority cannot be treated as equivalent to disposing of the complaint or granting relief. The appropriate authority must take relevant action to address the alleged violation.

What accountability provisions have been removed from the draft rules?

A comparison of the May 22 draft and the final notification shows that several key provisions have not been retained.

Paragraph 28 of Schedule I of the VB-G RAM G Act lays down the components of the grievance redressal procedure. Earlier, a weekly grievance day was expressly mandated for workers, but the final rules make no explicit mention of it.

Provisions for penal action against officials for delays have not been retained in the latest notification. Similarly, the provision for filing an FIR in cases of financial irregularities has been omitted. Other provisions relating to panchayat reviews and quarterly reports to state governments on complaints received, resolved and pending are not expressly mandated in the final rules.

These omissions raise questions about the gap between the rules and their implementation. The provisions in the draft were intended to strengthen accountability beyond simply registering and tracking complaints.

What happens if officials fail to act on complaints or financial irregularities?

The final notification does not retain the accountability measures that were expressly included in the draft. However, these safeguards are not merely procedural provisions introduced in the draft rules. Paragraph 28 of Schedule I to the VB-G RAM G Act already provides for these requirements. Their omission from the final rules, therefore, does not automatically remove the statutory obligations imposed on the authorities.

This distinction is important because the rules constitute subordinate legislation intended to implement the Act. They must operate within the framework of the parent legislation and cannot override or remove requirements laid down by Parliament. The concern, therefore, is whether the final rules provide sufficient clarity on how these existing statutory safeguards will be implemented and monitored.

What remedies remain available to workers under the law?

Workers can approach designated grievance redressal officers and seek escalation if their complaints remain unresolved. Rule 7 provides for appeals in accordance with clauses (i), (j) and (k) of paragraph 28 of Schedule I. These provisions allow appeals against orders at successive administrative levels, with a 45-day filing period and a 30-day disposal deadline.

The Act also provides for the recovery of misappropriated amounts under Section 26. Where criminal wrongdoing is suspected, applicable criminal law can also be invoked.

The important distinction is that the rules establish how complaints are to be registered, examined and escalated. The Act itself sets out the broader safeguards, including accountability for failure to deal with complaints and the right to appeal. The final notification must therefore be read alongside the parent Act and not in isolation.