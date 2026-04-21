Centre floats draft amendments to marquee Sugarcane Control Order, 1966

The Central government has floated a draft amendment to the marquee Sugarcane Control Order, 1966, that regulates the entire sector, retaining the minimum distance criteria between mills at 25 kilometres and underlining the need for khandsari units to pay the Centre-fixed Fair and Remunerative Price to cane growers.

The draft, as per some experts, also seeks to somewhat regulate the khandsari units by making licences mandatory for them and also subjecting them to regular checks and inspections, including powers to recall documents.

Khandsari is traditional, unrefined raw sugar derived from cane. Comments on the draft floated on Monday have to be sent by May 20, 2026.

As per rough estimates, around 31 per cent of India’s annual sugarcane production of 435 million tonnes is consumed by the gur, khandsari, and jaggery units.

The draft, as per some experts, retains the provision directing mills to pay interest to cane growers at the rate of 14 per cent per annum beyond the mandatory 14 days from the purchase of cane.

The draft has been floated ahead of the big Uttar Pradesh state elections in 2027. The sugar and sugarcane economy is a major issue in the western parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the draft also clearly lays down that in case the price of the sugarcane remains unpaid on the last day of the sugar year in which cane supply was made to the sugar factory, on account of the suppliers of cane not coming forward with their claims therefor, it shall be deposited by the producer of sugar with the Collector of the district in which the sugar factory is situated, within three months of the close of the sugar year.

“The Collector shall pay, out of the amount so deposited, all claims considered payable by him and preferred before him within three years of the close of the sugar year in which the cane was supplied to the sugar factory. The amount still remaining undistributed with the Collector, after meeting the claims from the suppliers, shall be credited by him to the Consolidated Fund of the State, immediately after the expiry of the time limit of three years within which claims therefor could be preferred by the suppliers,” the draft read.

The state governments shall, as far as possible, utilise such amounts for development of sugarcane in the state, it added.

Industry and subject experts said that several provisions of the draft were present in the existing Sugarcane Control Order currently in force for more than 60 years, while a detailed study is needed for the other changes proposed.

“We would ideally like the 14 days’ penalty provision to go as it leads to building up of arrears and instead be replaced by deferred payment and dual pricing mechanism,” a senior industry official remarked.