As India faces an acute shortage of LPG, grain-based ethanol producers have proposed introducing ethanol-based cook stoves as an additional clean cooking option to diversify the country’s cooking fuel basket and reduce dependence on imported LPG.

Narendra Modi a few days ago, the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) urged the government to consider launching pilot projects to examine the feasibility of ethanol cook stoves for households and commercial establishments. In a letter to Prime Ministera few days ago, the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association (GEMA) urged the government to consider launching pilot projects to examine the feasibility of ethanol cook stoves for households and commercial establishments.

The industry body said ethanol-based cooking solutions could complement existing LPG usage, particularly when India’s growing cooking fuel demand relies heavily on imports.

Though ethanol-based cook stoves have been in use for the last few years, their expansion has not picked up pace. Sources said there are a few Africa-based companies that make such cook stoves, but lately their operations have come under some scrutiny.

Meanwhile, India has significantly expanded access to clean cooking fuel in recent years through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which has helped provide LPG connections to millions of low-income households.

The programme has been widely credited with improving indoor air quality and reducing reliance on traditional biomass fuels.

However, GEMA noted that the country still depends substantially on imported LPG.

With geopolitical tensions persisting in West Asia — a key energy-supplying region — global supply chains and pricing remain vulnerable to disruptions, underscoring the need to diversify domestic energy sources.

At the same time, India has built a strong domestic ethanol ecosystem under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme and the National Policy on Biofuels.

The expansion of ethanol production has supported fuel blending in the transport sector while also boosting farm incomes and strengthening the agricultural economy.

According to GEMA, ethanol cook stoves are already being used in several countries as a clean, smokeless and efficient cooking solution. Ethanol burns cleanly, reduces indoor air pollution and can be produced domestically from agricultural feedstock, making it a renewable energy option.

The association suggested that ethanol cook stoves could be explored not only for households but also for commercial users such as restaurants, street food vendors and institutional kitchens.

If adopted, the technology could diversify India’s clean cooking energy mix, enhance resilience in the cooking fuel sector and create additional demand for domestically produced biofuels, the industry body said.

GEMA has requested the government to initiate a study or pilot programme involving relevant ministries, oil marketing companies and technical institutions to assess the technical feasibility, safety standards and economic viability of ethanol-based cooking solutions in India.

The association said it would be willing to support consultations and technical discussions with the government to advance the proposal.