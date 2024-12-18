Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Mills may export up to 2 mn tonnes of sugar this season: Isma chief

Mills may export up to 2 mn tonnes of sugar this season: Isma chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration extended the ban on sugar exports for the second straight season, as India, also the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener

In 2023, after more than two years of development and testing, Mondelez India launched a version of Bournvita that delivers about half the recommended daily allowance of key micronutrients for children, including iron, iodine, and zinc, as well as vi

India's sugar season runs from October to September. | Representative Picture

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's sugar mills can easily export up to 2 million metric tons of the sweetener this season as domestic supply prospects improve and local prices show a downward trend, the head of a leading industry body said on Wednesday.

"The supply situation looks better than initially expected, which is why the government should allow mills to export at least a million or a couple of million tons of sugar," Deepak Ballani, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association, told Reuters in an interview.

Last year, India, the world's biggest sugar producer after Brazil, banned exports of the sweetener for the 2022-23 season, halting shipments for the first time in seven years, as a drought cut cane yields and hit output.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration extended the ban on sugar exports for the second straight season, as India, also the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener, grappled with the prospect of lower cane output.

India's sugar season runs from October to September.

However, India is likely to produce a record amount of sugar in the 2024-25 season after millions of farmers expanded cane cultivation, encouraged by ample water supplies and declining prices of competing crops.

More From This Section

cotton, fabric, textile industry

CAI expects 36.5% dip in cotton exports to 1.8 mn bales on lower output

Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in dairy sector: Report

Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in dairy sector: Report

sugarcane juice, ethanol

Sugar mills pay Rs 8,126 cr to farmers in first 70 days of season

Farmer, Agriculture

Parl panel suggests doubling PM Kisan Nidhi, commission for farm labourers

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Over 3.7 million farmer IDs created so far under 'AgriStack' project: Govt

"Since cane planting has been strong, next year's production is expected to be quite robust," Ballani said.

"In anticipation of substantially higher production, sugar prices have dropped, and the permission to export at least 1-2 million tons will help mills struggling with lower prices," he said.

Sugar prices in India have fallen to their lowest level in 1-1/2 years due to ample supplies, making it difficult for mills to pay farmers the cane price.

Ballani said sugar prices had dropped significantly below mills' cost of production of Rs. 41,000  ($482.90) per ton.

"Even if the government allows us to export 2 million tons of sugar, we will still have a surplus of 5.6 million tons at the start of the next season on Oct 1, 2025," Ballani forecast.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

In 2023, after more than two years of development and testing, Mondelez India launched a version of Bournvita that delivers about half the recommended daily allowance of key micronutrients for children, including iron, iodine, and zinc, as well as vi

Sugar output falls 17% to 6.13 MT due to late start of production: Isma

Raw sugar

NFCSF seeks govt intervention to protect sugar industry from 'collapse'

sugar

Dwarikesh Sugar, Shree Renuka: Why sugar stocks are buzzing in trade today

sugar

Microplastics in all Indian salt, sugar brands: How much are you consuming?

In 2023, after more than two years of development and testing, Mondelez India launched a version of Bournvita that delivers about half the recommended daily allowance of key micronutrients for children, including iron, iodine, and zinc, as well as vi

Govt likely to decide on increasing sugar MSP in coming days: Food secy

Topics : Indian sugar industry Indian Sugar Mills Association Sugar supplies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon