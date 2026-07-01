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Home / Industry / News / EPACK Durable secures Andhra Pradesh nod for ₹1,084 crore investment plan

EPACK Durable secures Andhra Pradesh nod for ₹1,084 crore investment plan

The incentive package under Andhra Pradesh's Electronics Manufacturing Policy 4.0 covers proposed investments by EPACK Durable and its subsidiary to expand consumer durables manufacturing

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Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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EPACK Durable Ltd. and its subsidiary have received approvals from the Andhra Pradesh government for a tailor-made incentive package under the Mega Category of the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy 4.0 for the combined proposed investment of ₹1,084.31 crore by the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, EPACK Manufacturing Technologies Private Limited (EMTPL).
 
The proposed investment by EPACK Durable is ₹314.31 crore, while the proposed investment by EMTPL is ₹770 crore, the company said in a press release.
 
"These investments are aimed at expanding manufacturing capabilities for room air conditioners, components, small domestic appliances, washing machines, televisions and other home appliances in the state," the release said.
   
Under the approved package, the government has allotted 36.41 acres of land to the company at ₹60 lakh per acre for its proposed manufacturing facility.
 
The package also provides a 50 per cent capital subsidy on eligible fixed capital investment for the combined proposed investment, extends incentives to investments already made by the company and its subsidiary in Sri City after November 2024, and includes other benefits available under the policy for the proposed investment.

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This expansion is expected to support EPACK Durable's long-term manufacturing plans across its consumer durables portfolio.
 
Ajay DD Singhania, managing director and chief executive officer of EPACK Durable, said in the release, "The approval from the Government of Andhra Pradesh is an important step in our long-term manufacturing expansion plans. Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a preferred destination for electronics manufacturing, backed by progressive policies and a strong industrial ecosystem."
 
He added that the proposed combined investment would enable the company to expand its manufacturing capabilities across room air conditioners, small domestic appliances, large domestic appliances and components while building on its existing presence in Sri City.
 
"The combined investment is also expected to generate around 1,600 jobs in the state. As demand for consumer durables continues to grow, we remain focused on strengthening our manufacturing footprint and supporting our customers with enhanced scale, operational efficiencies and localisation," Singhania said.
 

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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