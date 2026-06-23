Govt dismisses claims on ethanol-blended petrol as misleading, baseless

The Indian government has termed recent claims surrounding ethanol-blended petrol as "misleading" and "unsubstantiated", rejecting reports related to the hygroscopic nature of ethanol, allegations that vehicle fuel tanks attract ants, and suggestions that sugarcane juice is directly mixed with petrol.

“The Government of India has noted certain misleading and unsubstantiated claims being circulated on social media regarding Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP), which appear to be aimed at confusing and misleading the public. It has also been observed that old images and videos are being recirculated in an apparent attempt to garner viewership through sensationalism and create unwarranted concerns regarding ethanol-blended fuel,” said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Ethanol blending in India conforms to stringent fuel quality specifications and undergoes rigorous testing before deployment, it said. The rollout of higher blending levels has been undertaken only after extensive technical evaluation and consultation with automobile manufacturers and other stakeholders.

The government highlighted several “misleading” claims, including the false portrayal of sugarcane juice being mixed directly with petrol, a video showing ants near a vehicle fuel tank, and the moisture-absorbing properties of ethanol.

“A claim currently being circulated relates to the hygroscopic nature of ethanol. It is common knowledge that the entry of water into the fuel tank is undesirable for any fuel, whether ethanol blended or otherwise. Modern vehicles are equipped with design features and safeguards to prevent water entry into fuel tanks,” said the oil ministry.