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FSSAI says expiry-date display on e-commerce platforms under DCA rules

Food regulator says declarations on e-commerce platforms are governed by Legal Metrology Rules, amid complaints over missing shelf-life details online

FSSAI

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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As concerns mount over the absence of expiry and "best before" dates on packaged food products sold online, including through quick commerce platforms, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has said that declarations displayed on e-commerce platforms are governed by rules administered by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA).
 
In an email response to citizen engagement platform LocalCircles, which Business Standard has seen, the apex food regulator said that declarations required on online platforms are governed by the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules and should be taken up with the consumer affairs department.
 
“The matter pertaining to declarations to be displayed on e-commerce platforms is governed under the provisions of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, administered by DCA, Government of India. Accordingly, the matter may be taken up with the DCA,” the email read.
   
The development comes amid rising consumer complaints on social media over the non-visibility of shelf-life information for packaged food products sold online. Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2017, platforms are required to display "Best Before" or "Use By" dates for packaged products at the point of digital sale.
 
This newspaper sent email queries to both FSSAI and DCA, but did not receive any response till the time of publishing.

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According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, one in two consumers said they still cannot find expiry date information listed online as mandated in the Legal Metrology Rules, 2017. The study shows that non-compliance, in terms of display of best before dates by online grocery platforms, stands at 48 per cent.
 
The survey, which gathered more than 17,000 responses from consumers across 164 districts, found that only Amazon Now, BigBasket and Flipkart Minutes consistently displayed such information, while platforms including Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, JioMart and Milkbasket were found to be largely non-compliant.
 
According to LocalCircles, in 2024, FSSAI had formally issued warnings to some qcom and e-commerce platforms to stop selling consumables with missing or near-expiry dates. These platforms were asked to only list products that had either 30 per cent shelf life or 45 days remaining. However, no directions were issued to platforms to display best before dates online on the application or websites.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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