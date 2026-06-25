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Home / Industry / News / Demand for Life Insurance to remain strong in FY27, says Keki Mistry

Demand for Life Insurance to remain strong in FY27, says Keki Mistry

Chairman Keki Mistry says favourable demographics, rising financial awareness and regulatory reforms will support long-term growth in India's life insurance sector

Keki Mistry, interim chairman, HDFC Bank, said that he would not have taken on the responsibility at the age of 71 if it did not align with his principles and the level of integrity he expects from the bank

Favourable demographics, increasing awareness and the need for long-term financial planning are expected to support sustained demand: Keki Mistry

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

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Despite global uncertainty, India has shown economic resilience and continues to be one of the fastest-growing major economies globally. Favourable demographics, increasing awareness and the need for long-term financial planning are expected to support demand for life insurance solutions in FY27, said HDFC Life Insurance Chairman Keki Mistry in the company's annual report.
 
FY26 ended amid persistent global uncertainty, heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia and episodes of financial market volatility. However, India demonstrated relative economic resilience, supported by steady domestic demand, public investment and ongoing structural reforms, the report said.
 
“According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), real GDP in FY27 is expected to grow at 6.6 per cent. Further escalation of the conflict, its continuation over a wider geographical spread and uncertainty regarding damage to energy infrastructure pose downside risks to the domestic growth outlook. However, favourable demographics, increasing awareness and the need for long-term financial planning are expected to support sustained demand for life insurance solutions,” Mistry said.
   
In FY26, the Indian life insurance sector received a regulatory boost with the removal of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on retail life insurance products, improving product affordability.
 
The adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which became effective from April 2026, also represents an important step in aligning the industry's reporting with global standards.

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“These measures will further strengthen the life insurance sector and are constructive for long-term penetration and trust,” Mistry said.
 
During the year, HDFC Life remained focused on disciplined growth while maintaining a prudent approach to risk management and capital allocation.
 
The insurer also continued to strengthen its diversified distribution franchise across proprietary, partnership and digital channels, while investing in product innovation and customer-centric solution design across protection, savings, retirement and wellness products.
 
HDFC Life recorded 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in total reported premium, including renewal premium, and reinforced its position among the top three life insurers in the industry with a new business market share of 10.8 per cent.
 
Net profit stood at ₹1,910 crore, assets under management (AUM) reached ₹3.75 trillion and embedded value stood at ₹62,139 crore as of March 31, 2026.
 
“Looking ahead, I remain optimistic about the future of the Indian life insurance industry. The regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly, and customers are becoming more discerning and informed. We are well positioned to navigate change, adapt responsibly, and deliver sustainable value to policyholders, shareholders, partners and society at large,” Mistry said.
 
In FY26, more than 70 per cent of customers acquired were first-time buyers of HDFC Life policies, and the insurer covered more than 4.6 crore lives across individual and group segments. Retail sum assured grew 28 per cent Y-o-Y during the year.
 
In its annual report, HDFC Life said it would continue to strengthen its market position through a diversified product portfolio, a strong distribution network, and continued investments in digital capabilities and data analytics.
 
Amid the shift towards market-linked investments and pension products, the insurer said it continues to strengthen its portfolio across protection, market-linked and guaranteed products. It is also enhancing its unit-linked insurance plan (ULIP) and retirement offerings, strengthening its digital ecosystem and focusing on advisory-led selling to reinforce protection-led financial planning.
 
The insurer added that it remains watchful of evolving macroeconomic conditions, particularly their impact on household savings behaviour and demand for long-term financial products.
 
“The medium- to long-term outlook remains supported by structural drivers including low insurance penetration, favourable demographics and increasing financialisation of savings,” HDFC Life said in its annual report.

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Topics : HDFC HDFC Life HDFC Life Insurance Keki Mistry HDFC's Keki Mistry

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 2:47 PM IST

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