Friday, March 28, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / JioHotstar hits record 1,370 million viewers in IPL opening weekend

JioHotstar hits record 1,370 million viewers in IPL opening weekend

The digital viewership of the first three matches was 40 per cent higher than last season

IPL

TV viewership saw a rise of 22 per cent to 27.7 billion minutes of watch time compared to last year’s IPL season

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JioHotstar, the official streaming platform for the Indian Premier League (IPL), recorded its highest-ever reach with 1,370 million viewers for the opening weekend of the tournament, which started on March 22.
 
The digital viewership of the first three matches was 40 per cent higher than last season, fuelled by a 54 per cent surge in connected TV (CTV) consumption, JioStar said in its release. The JioStar Network (including JioHotstar and Star Sports Network (TV)) had a cumulative watch time of 49.56 billion minutes for the IPL’s opening weekend. The opening weekend featured matches including the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings versus Mumbai Indians.
   
JioHotstar reported a peak concurrency of 34 million and 21.86 billion minutes of watch time for the first three matches in IPL 2025.
 
TV viewership saw a rise of 22 per cent to 27.7 billion minutes of watch time compared to last year’s IPL season, with 253 million viewers watching it on the small screen, as per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. The average television viewer rating (TVR) for the first three matches was up by 39 per cent compared to the previous season, the release added.
 
“The record-breaking viewership across digital and TV platforms over the opening weekend of Tata IPL 2025 reaffirms the tournament’s unmatched popularity, bolstered significantly by the wide reach of our platforms and our commitment to creating deeper fan connections, in turn redefining how India experiences sports,” said Sanjog Gupta, chief executive officer, sports, JioStar, in a statement. “As the tournament unfolds, we look forward to continuing to deliver an inclusive, intuitive and interactive IPL experience by serving every fan with a suite of customised viewing options, creating unmissable moments, unforgettable stories, and a truly immersive IPL.”

Also Read

IPL

IPL's viewership set to grow with JioStar's expansion and strategic goals

SRH vs LSG

IPL 2025 SRH vs LSG: Hyderabad Pitch report, Rajiv Gandhi stadium key stats

T20 World Cup 2024 Marcus Stoinis stars in Australia win over Oman

IPL 2025: Nice to see the fearlessness of young Indian players: Stoinis

Washington Sundar, Sundar Pichai

Why was Washington Sundar benched? Even Sundar Pichai wants to know

IPL

IPL sum insured drops significantly due to steep rise in premiums

 
Kiran Mani, chief executive officer, digital, said that the opening weekend showcased the power of innovation in creating richer, more interactive experiences, allowing fans to connect with the game like never before.
 
"At the same time, our partners are tapping into one of the most engaged audiences ever, driving deeper and more meaningful connections. As we continue to expand the IPL’s reach, bringing the game to newer audiences, we move closer to our ambition of lighting up a billion screens and making this season a historic moment in how sports and entertainment are experienced in India,” Mani added.
 
JioStar added in a statement that this IPL season will see the return of the digital-exclusive Hangout feed, featuring “quirky match commentary” by new-age creators and stand-up comics. Additionally, for younger audiences, an entertainment feed, Motu Patlu Presents Super Funday, will provide an entertainment package for all age groups.

More From This Section

Skye Air

Skye Air introduces 7-minute drone delivery service in Bengaluru

GDP, Core sector

India's core sector growth falls to five-month low of 2.9% in February

GDP, Core sector

India's core sector growth falls to five-month low of 2.9% in February

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

NCLT approves amalgamation of Suven Pharma, Cohance Lifesciences

Nippon Steel

AM/NS India makes initial payment for land to set up steel plant in Andhra

Topics : IPL streaming services online streaming Mobile viewers TV viewership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon