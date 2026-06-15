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DG Shipping asks carriers to restrict Indian seafarers deployment in Hormuz

DG Shipping has advised shipping companies to restrict deployment of Indian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf region amid escalating security risks and attacks on commercial vessels

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India has one of the largest seafaring workforces in the world, and multiple Indians have lost their lives in recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 7:01 AM IST

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Amid multiple attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, India’s shipping regulator — the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) — has told shipping companies to restrict the deployment of Indian seafarers in the region.
 
“Recent developments in the Gulf region, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, have resulted in multiple security incidents involving merchant vessels carrying Indian seafarers. Incidents involving MT Marivex, MT Settebello and MV Jalveer during the past few days have highlighted the increasing risks faced by commercial ships operating in the region,” a notice issued by the regulator said.
   
The DG Shipping said that all Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies and shipping companies are advised to restrict the deployment of, or send, Indian seafarers to conflict areas until further orders.
 
“However, companies may carry out crew changes in emergency situations with the consent of crew members,” it said.
 
India has one of the largest seafaring workforces in the world, and multiple Indians have lost their lives in recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Navy, Indian missions abroad and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers, the DG Shipping said.
 
Keeping in view the escalating security situation in the Gulf region, the Directorate reiterated its advisory to all Indian seafarers, masters, shipowners, ship managers, operators, RPSL companies and other maritime stakeholders to exercise the highest degree of vigilance and caution while operating in the conflict zone.
 
It also asked masters of vessels operating in, or transiting through, the Gulf region, including the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters, to maintain heightened security awareness, closely monitor navigational warnings and advisories issued by security agencies, and implement all applicable ship security measures and company security procedures.

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Topics : Shipping Ministry seafarers Shipping industry Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 7:01 AM IST

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