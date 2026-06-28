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Home / Industry / News / Stakeholders to meet commerce ministry on June 30 over SEZ issues

Stakeholders to meet commerce ministry on June 30 over SEZ issues

The discussions will focus on harmonising export promotion schemes, improving ease of doing business and advancing reforms aimed at strengthening the performance of Special Economic Zones

exports

The government has set up a 17-member committee to suggest larger reforms in the policy for these zones

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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The commerce ministry has called a meeting of stakeholders on June 30 to discuss issues related to special economic zones (SEZs), an official said.

The meeting will focus on issues related to the harmonisation of export promotion schemes and SEZ reforms, the official said.

The issues which are expected to figure in the deliberations include INR payment for SEZS to domestic tariff area (DTA) services; job work by units of these zones for DTA without linkage to exports, import substitution, reforms in the free trade warehousing zones, and further promoting ease of doing business in these enclaves.

The government has set up a 17-member committee to suggest larger reforms in the policy for these zones.

 

It is undertaking a background study focused on the harmonisation of various prevalent export promotion schemes, including SEZs, export-oriented units (EoUs), MOOWR (Manufacturing and Other Operations in Warehouse), Advance Authorisation (AA), EPCG (export promotion for capital goods), and Duty Free Import Authorisation (DFIA).

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The committee will submit a concept paper recommending a roadmap for broad-based and comprehensive reforms to formulate a SEZ 2.0 policy.

The move is also important as when the SEZ law was formulated in 2005, Indian trade policy was different, and now the situation has changed due to global developments.

These zones are treated as foreign territories for laws pertaining to customs (trade and import duties), with restrictions on duty-free domestic sales.

The total exports from these zones have dipped to $133.45 billion in 2025-26 from $172.07 billion in 2024-25. There are 276 operational SEZs, with 6,695 units, in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SEZ Special economic zone Special Economic Zones Commerce ministry

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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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