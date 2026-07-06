Monday, July 06, 2026 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / WhatsApp gets more time to reply to username notice; India rollout on hold

WhatsApp gets more time to reply to username notice; India rollout on hold

The Meta-owned messaging platform has received an additional three days to respond to a government notice seeking clarification on the feature

WhatsApp

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WhatsApp on Monday assured the government that it will not introduce its proposed username feature in India until ongoing consultations with the authorities are completed, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.
 
The Meta-owned messaging platform has also received an additional three days to respond to a government notice seeking clarification on the feature, the report said. The original deadline for submitting its reply ended on Friday.
 
The development follows a notice issued by the Centre last week, in which it raised concerns that the username feature could increase risks related to online fraud, phishing attempts, impersonation and so-called digital arrest scams. The government had asked WhatsApp to keep the feature on hold until discussions conclude to its satisfaction.
   
The proposed feature would allow users to communicate on WhatsApp without sharing their phone numbers. Users would instead be able to connect through unique usernames, similar to systems already available on platforms such as Telegram and Signal. WhatsApp has already opened username reservations globally ahead of the feature's wider rollout planned later this year.
 
Following the notice, a Meta delegation met officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday to discuss the issue.

Also Read

smartphone use

Govt notice to Meta: Why AI struggles to detect child abuse content online

Flights

Five Mumbai-bound flights diverted due to heavy rain till Monday afternoon

quick commerce

Why quick commerce has become a battle no retailer can afford to lose

While ethanol production capacity has rapidly expanded to around 19-19.9 billion litres per year, demand for E20 blended fuel is estimated at only about 11 billion litres in the current ethanol year that began last November

Does E20 fuel cut mileage by 30%? Government responds to key concerns

ethanol

Brazil's ethanol success story shows biofuel transition takes time

 
According to earlier reports, concerns around the feature were first raised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and subsequently taken up by MeitY, which sought a detailed explanation from the company.
 
In its communication, the government sought an explanation from Meta on why action should not be considered under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and related rules over a feature that authorities believe could create new avenues for cybercrime. It also reminded the company of its due diligence obligations as a significant social media intermediary.

WhatsApp cites safeguards against impersonation

Last week, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the username feature is not yet available and will be introduced gradually later this year.
 
"To protect against impersonation, we've held the highest-profile names — think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts — so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners, and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well," the spokesperson told PTI.
 
The company said users will still need a phone number to create and use a WhatsApp account, adding that multiple safeguards have been built into the username system.
 
"Other users need to know the exact username to message you. We will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone's username key, and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.
 
WhatsApp also said users will receive additional context when contacted for the first time through a username.
 
"When the feature becomes available, and someone sends a message for the first time via your username, we will show you if they're a new account, if they're your contact, if you have groups in common, and if they're based in a different country, so you can decide whether to respond," the company said, as reported by PTI.

Telegram and Signal also receive notices

After issuing the notice to Meta, the IT Ministry also sent notices to Telegram and Signal, seeking details on how their existing username-based systems address concerns related to fraud and impersonation.
 
On Friday, the government issued a notice to Meta over child sexual abuse material appearing in Instagram advertisements, while Telegram received directions to curb the circulation of pirated films, OTT content and other audio-visual material through its platform. 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

Heal policy paves way for Rajasthan's rise as a medical tourism hubpremium

BrahMos missile, BrahMos-NG, BrahMos Aerospace, Jaiteerth R Joshi, hypersonic missile, defence exports, Vietnam, Philippines, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Solar Industries

Uttar Pradesh govt allots 1,142 hectares to defence manufacturing firms

BrahMos missile, BrahMos-NG, BrahMos Aerospace, Jaiteerth R Joshi, hypersonic missile, defence exports, Vietnam, Philippines, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Solar Industries

Uttar Pradesh govt allots 1,142 hectares to defence manufacturing firms

IT firms

Indian IT majors set for subdued Q1 as AI shift, weak demand weigh

Topics : whatsapp information technology Metaverse BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateDefence Stock TodayBAT-BMS App ControversyBrazil Ethanol Success StoryMumbai University Exam PostponedTechnology NewsPersonal Finance