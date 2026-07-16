ABB India spurts after parent highlights robust India order inflows

ABB India surged 6.82% to Rs 7,694 after its global parent, ABB Ltd, reported strong second-quarter results and said order inflows from India grew 81% year-on-year during the quarter.

ABB Global's India order inflows include business generated by both its listed subsidiary, ABB India, and its unlisted entities operating in the country.

The reported growth significantly exceeded market expectations. According to consensus estimates, analysts had expected India order inflows to increase by around 20%. The 81% jump marks one of the strongest performances for ABB's India business in recent years.

The sharp acceleration also builds on the momentum seen in previous quarters. In Q1 CY2026, ABB Global reported 26% growth in India order inflows, while ABB India's standalone order intake rose 25% year-on-year to Rs 4,280 crore. In Q4 CY2025, ABB Global's India order inflows had increased 49%, closely mirroring ABB India's standalone order growth of 51%.

Globally, ABB Ltd reported record quarterly orders of $12.04 billion, up 30% year-on-year, while revenue increased 14% to $9.48 billion in the second quarter. The company attributed the strong performance to sustained customer investments in electrification and automation, driven by energy expansion, energy efficiency and grid resilience.

Investors will now turn their attention to ABB India's standalone results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, due on 31 July 2026, for further insights into margins, execution, profitability and the strength of its order book.

ABB India is a major subsidiary of the Swiss-Swedish technology leader ABB Ltd, specializing in electrification, automation, and robotics. As on March 2026, promoter held 75% in ABB India.

On a consolidated basis, ABB India's net profit surged 275.80% to Rs 1783.65 crore while net sales rose 5.76% to Rs 3162.41 crore in Q1 March 2026 over Q1 March 2025.

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