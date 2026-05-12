Adani Energy Solutions Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1262.8, down 5.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1262.8, down 5.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 23542.8. The Sensex is at 75030.71, down 1.3%.Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has gained around 7.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40043.3, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1283.6, down 4.73% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd jumped 39.66% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 15.52% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 282.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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