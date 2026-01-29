Adani Power consolidated net profit declines 18.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.92% to Rs 12451.44 crore

Net profit of Adani Power declined 18.89% to Rs 2479.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3057.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 12451.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13671.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12451.4413671.1834.0436.744080.325228.652945.024058.642479.583057.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News