Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 13.14 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 55.56% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.1411.577.387.000.820.680.360.270.280.18