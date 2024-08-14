Anjani Foods consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 13.14 croreNet profit of Anjani Foods rose 55.56% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.1411.57 14 OPM %7.387.00 -PBDT0.820.68 21 PBT0.360.27 33 NP0.280.18 56
