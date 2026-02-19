B L Kashyap zooms on bagging Rs 300-cr order from CRC Greens for Greater Noida housing project

B. L. Kashyap and Sons jumped 4.12% to Rs 52.35 after it has secured a contract worth Rs 300 crore from CRC Greens for a group housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order involves construction and supervision of civil structural works for the residential project. The contract is domestic in nature and is to be executed over an approximate period of 42 months.

The total contract value stands at Rs 300 crore, excluding GST.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The contract does not fall under related party transactions.

BL Kashyap & Sons is one of Indias most respected construction and infrastructure development company with a pan India presence.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 965.8% to Rs 11.83 crore on a 33.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 323.87 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

