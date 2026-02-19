India-Sweden review ongoing collaboration in telecommunications and digital transformation

A bilateral meeting was held on 18 February 2026 between Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, India, and Ebba Busch, Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden and Minister for Energy, Business, and Industry, at Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi, to review ongoing cooperation and explore new avenues of collaboration in telecommunications and digital transformation, with discussions also reflecting Sweden's emphasis on sustainability, inclusive enterprise development, and sustained global climate leadership.

Both sides reaffirmed that digital and telecom cooperation constitutes a key pillar of the India-Sweden strategic partnership, reflecting shared priorities in next-generation connectivity, secure digital infrastructure, innovation-driven growth, and sustainability, with emphasis on ensuring that digital transformation remains inclusive, economically viable, and aligned with clean energy transitions. Both sides acknowledged the India-Sweden Joint Working Group (JWG) on Digital Technologies and Economy, which serves as the principal institutional mechanism for structured policy and technical engagement.

