Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Progress of Rabi sowing satisfactory, says government

Progress of Rabi sowing satisfactory, says government

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the latest status of Rabi crop sowing and the price trends of key agricultural commodities. Minister reviewed the current sowing status of various Rabi crops and examined the movement of prices of vegetables, pulses, oilseeds and other food grain items. He expressed satisfaction with the progress of Rabi sowing and noted that the price situation of agricultural commodities remains under close monitoring. The Minister also reviewed the status of fund release and expenditure to States under Krishonnati Yojana (KY) and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). He emphasized the need to hold review meetings with State Governments, particularly in cases where fund utilization is below expected levels, to ensure timely and effective implementation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RNIT AI Solutions receives pilot work order from Govt. of Meghalaya

RNIT AI Solutions receives pilot work order from Govt. of Meghalaya

Pace Digitek subsidiary bags export order worth USD 1,346,210

Pace Digitek subsidiary bags export order worth USD 1,346,210

Acme Solar Holdings' arm inks 190 MW wind-solar hybrid PPA

Acme Solar Holdings' arm inks 190 MW wind-solar hybrid PPA

Dhabriya Polywood spurts after arm bags Rs 25-cr orders from Godrej Group

Dhabriya Polywood spurts after arm bags Rs 25-cr orders from Godrej Group

Wall Street Rises on AI Chip Gains and Upbeat Data

Wall Street Rises on AI Chip Gains and Upbeat Data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance