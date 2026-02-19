Progress of Rabi sowing satisfactory, says government

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the latest status of Rabi crop sowing and the price trends of key agricultural commodities. Minister reviewed the current sowing status of various Rabi crops and examined the movement of prices of vegetables, pulses, oilseeds and other food grain items. He expressed satisfaction with the progress of Rabi sowing and noted that the price situation of agricultural commodities remains under close monitoring. The Minister also reviewed the status of fund release and expenditure to States under Krishonnati Yojana (KY) and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). He emphasized the need to hold review meetings with State Governments, particularly in cases where fund utilization is below expected levels, to ensure timely and effective implementation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News