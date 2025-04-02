Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Baazar Style Retail soars after revenue rises 55% in Q4 FY25 to Rs 346 crore

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Baazar Style Retail surged 11.39% to Rs 290 after the company reported 55% growth in revenue to Rs 345.6 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Accordingly, the companys revenue for FY25 was Rs 1,343.8 crore, up 38% YoY.

Sales per square feet (PSF) stood at Rs 679 per month (up 19% YoY) in Q4 FY25 and Rs 721 (up 12% YoY) in FY25.

Total number of stores stood at 214 stores (up 32% YoY) and the total rental area stood at 19.21 lakh square feet (up 31% YoY) as of 31 March 2025. The company opened a total of 15 new stores and closed nil stores during Q4 FY25.

 

Baazar Style Retail is a value fashion retailer with a leadership position in the states of West Bengal and Odisha in the organized value retail market. The company offers quality and affordable products under the apparel and general merchandise segments, through a chain of 'value retail' stores. Within the apparel vertical, it offers garments for men, women, boys, girls, and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.

The companys consolidated profit declined 20.64% to Rs 30.41 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 38.32 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 23.52% to Rs 411.60 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 333.22 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

