Pidilite Inds appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD & Kavinder Singh as joint MD

Pidilite Inds appoints Sudhanshu Vats as MD & Kavinder Singh as joint MD

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Pidilite Industries announced that its board has approved the appointment of Sudhanshu Vats as managing director (MD) and Kavinder Singh as joint managing director (JMD).

The changes will be effective from 10 April 2025 after the completion of the current term of managing director Bharat Puri, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The board also appointed Puri as a non-executive and non-independent director of the board of the company for a term of three years, commencing from 10 April to 9 April 2028.

Commenting on the announcement, M. B. Parekh, executive chairman of the company, said, We thank Bharat for his invaluable contribution as managing director for the last 10 years. Pidilite has made substantial progress and created significant shareholder value during his term. The appointments of Sudhanshu and Kavinder as MD and Joint MD will reflect the next phase of the Pidilite leadership journey. I look forward to working with the two of them in building the Pidilite of the future.

 

Pidilite Industry is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (do-it-yourself) products, and polymer emulsions in India.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 8.22% to Rs 552.42 crore on a 7.63% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,368.91 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Pidilite Industries rose 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 2,830 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shriram Pistons gains after acquiring 100% stake in Karna Intertech

Growington Ventures India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zaggle Prepaid rises on inking pact with Truecaller International

Sandhar Tech rises after acquiring Sundaram-Clayton's Aluminium die casting business

SJVN gains after arm completes trial run of 241.77 MW at Bikaner solar project

