Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 75.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bajaj Financial Securities rose 75.30% to Rs 61.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.47% to Rs 308.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 203.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.308.34203.5774.0972.4886.9954.0082.0949.5661.4635.06

