Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 75.30% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 51.47% to Rs 308.34 croreNet profit of Bajaj Financial Securities rose 75.30% to Rs 61.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.47% to Rs 308.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 203.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales308.34203.57 51 OPM %74.0972.48 -PBDT86.9954.00 61 PBT82.0949.56 66 NP61.4635.06 75
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST