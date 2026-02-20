Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.21% to Rs 3.28 crore

Net Loss of Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 76.21% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.2813.7936.5917.62-3.44-2.22-3.54-2.26-3.54-2.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News