Sylvanus Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 198.63% to Rs 8.75 croreNet Loss of Sylvanus Properties reported to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 198.63% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.752.93 199 OPM %-81.60-144.71 -PBDT-15.43-2.23 -592 PBT-15.45-2.26 -584 NP-16.39-2.42 -577
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:06 AM IST