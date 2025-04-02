Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares advance

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the morning trade as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs. The Nifty traded above the 23,250 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining for the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 411.84 points or 0.54% to 76,436.35. The Nifty 50 index rose 89.40 points or 0.36% to 23,255.10.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,742 shares rose and 1,686 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.47% to 836.95. The index slipped 3.08% the past in two consecutive trading sessions.

Phoenix Mills (up 2.87%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.23%), Godrej Properties (up 2.21%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.94%), Macrotech Developers (up 1.61%), DLF (up 1.31%), and Oberoi Realty (up 0.35%) added.

On the other hand, Anant Raj (down 1.5%), Sobha (down 1.23%), and Raymond (down 0.41%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

CSB Bank rallied 2.79% after the bank's total deposits jumped 24.03% to Rs 36,861 crore as on 31 March 2025 from Rs 29,719 crore as on 31 March 2024.

V-Mart Retail jumped 2.06% after the companys total sales climbed 17% to Rs 780 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 669 crore in Q4 FY24.

Biocon shed 0.32%. The company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 4 April 2025 to consider raising funds through the issuance of commercial papers (CP) or through any other mode via a private placement basis.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

